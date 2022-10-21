Melody Fischer, 59, Cold Spring

May 5, 1963 - October 20, 2022

Melody Fischer, age 59 of Cold Spring, died Thursday, October 20, 2022.

Melody was born in Daleville, AL to Clyde and Sandra (Powell) Morris. She married Doug Jones in 1979 and then divorced. She married Mike Fischer in May 2000 and they later separated.

Melody worked at Capital Lanes and later, Texas Roadhouse in Bismarck and Fargo, ND. More recently she worked at Riverside Inn, Cold Spring, MN. She loved being with her family and grandchildren. She was like a second mother to her grandchildren.

She is survived by her daughters, Misty (Shawn) Gibree, Jasmine (Josh) Whitfield, Heavenly Christensen; mother, Sandy Williams; dad, Russ Williams; brothers, Clyde Morris, Edgar Morris, and Chop (Courtney) Williams; sisters, Chris Grams (Robert), Shelly Williams; grandchildren, Blaine Reando, Patrick Moen, Austin Moen, Joselynn Whitfield, Aiden Gibree, Tegan Gibree; great grandson, Soul Reando.

She was preceded in death by her father, Clyde Morris; grandchildren, Jaden Lane and Porter Moen.