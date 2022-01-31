Melissa Sand, 44, Albany

March 9, 1977 - January 29, 2022

Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, February 2, 2022, at Sts. Peter & Paul Catholic Church in Richmond, MN for Melissa Sand, age 44, who died Saturday at her home surrounded by her family.

Visitation will begin at 4:00 p.m. Tuesday at the Wenner Funeral Home in Richmond. Visitation will continue Wednesday morning from 9:00-10:30 a.m. at the funeral home.

Missy was born in St. Cloud, MN to David and LuAnn (Fuchs) Wenning. She married Scott Sand June 25, 2005, in St. Hedwigs Catholic Church in Holdingford, MN.

Missy worked for Precision Optical for 25 years. She loved biking, gardening, cooking, and most of all, her family and friends. Missy was a wonderful daughter, sister, wife, and mother.

Survivors include her husband, Scott; daughter, Courtney; parents; brother, Jason (Sharon) Wenning; grandmother, Ione Fuchs; in-laws, Boniface and Ione Sand.

She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Melvin Fuchs, Al and Genevieve Wenning; and extended family.