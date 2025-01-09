Melissa “Myssi” Stroeing, 54, St. Cloud

Born June 1, 1970

attachment-Melissa Stroeing loading...

A Celebration of Life will be held on Friday, January 10, from 5-8:00 PM at the Benson Funeral Home, St. Cloud for Melissa “Myssi” Stroeing who recently passed away peacefully at the St. Cloud Hospital after a short battle with cancer.

Melissa was born June 1, 1970 in St. Cloud and graduated from St. Cloud Apollo in 1988, as well as the St. Cloud Vocational College. She enjoyed sharing stories around the campfire, cooking, and baking around the holidays. Myssi was a devoted MN Vikings fan who cheered loudly for the home team and even louder against their opponents. Myssi worked 20+ years at All Care Towing, which she considered her second family, including Tim and the guys.

Myssi is survived by her siblings, Rebecca (Michael) Voit, Todd Wold, and Jolynn Loch. She is preceded in death by her father, Wilfred; siblings, Kelly and Barton; along with many aunts and uncles.

The family would like to thank all of the staff at the St. Cloud Hospital for their outstanding care and empathy provided to Myssi and her family.