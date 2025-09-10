SAUK RAPIDS (WJON News) -- The Sauk Rapids-Rice School District has selected a new Director of Teaching and Learning.

During its meeting this week, the school board approved Megan Rogholt for the position. She currently holds the same position in the Sartell-St. Stephen School District.

Her official start date is September 29th.

Rogholt has worked as a school teacher, instructional/literacy coach, and as the Early Childhood Director in Sauk Rapids-Rice schools. She has also worked as an education instructor at St. Cloud Technical and Community College.

Sauk Rapids-Rice accepted applications for Director of Teaching and Learning from July 29th through August 15th. The field of candidates was narrowed to five who were chosen for interviews.