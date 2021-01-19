Mega Millions, Powerball Jackpots Still Growing

UNDATED -- Lotto fever continues to grow.

Tuesday an estimated $850 million is on the line in the Mega Millions game. It is the second-largest prize in the game's history.

If the winner took the cash option is would be $682 million.

Meanwhile, for the fourth time in its 28-year history, the Powerball jackpot has crossed the $700 million mark. It stands at $730 million for the drawing Wednesday night. If won, it would be the fourth-largest jackpot in the Powerball game history.

The cash option would be $546 million.

