Mega Millions, Powerball Jackpots Still Growing
UNDATED -- Lotto fever continues to grow.
Tuesday an estimated $850 million is on the line in the Mega Millions game. It is the second-largest prize in the game's history.
If the winner took the cash option is would be $682 million.
Meanwhile, for the fourth time in its 28-year history, the Powerball jackpot has crossed the $700 million mark. It stands at $730 million for the drawing Wednesday night. If won, it would be the fourth-largest jackpot in the Powerball game history.
The cash option would be $546 million.
