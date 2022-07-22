Mega Millions Jackpot Keeps Growing for Friday Night

UNDATED -- Enthusiasm for the Mega Millions drawing is growing.

Lottery officials have raised the estimated jackpot for Friday night's drawing up to $660 million. It is an estimated $377 million if the winner takes the cash option.

This is now the third largest jackpot ever in the history of the Mega Millions game. Only two billion-dollar-plus jackpots have been higher.

Four Mega Millions jackpots have been won so far this year including $110 million in Minnesota back on April 12th, Minnesota's first Mega Millions jackpot win ever.

