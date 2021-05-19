Mega Millions Jackpot Grows For Friday’s Drawing

The Mega Millions lottery jackpot continues to grow after no one took home the big prize in Tuesday night's drawing. Friday's grand prize is estimated to be over $515 million.

Tuesday's winning numbers were 3,5, 56, 61 and 66 with the gold Mega Ball reading 4. Even though no one won the big jackpot, over 1.3 million people won at least some prize on Tuesday.

Four people won the game's second prize of $1 million, while another won $2 million by using the Megaplier. That ticket was sold in Virginia, while two million dollar tickets were sold in California and one each was sold in Delaware and Ohio.

No one has won the jackpot since February 16, but 17.8 million people have won a monetary prize of some sort since then.

The odds aren't exactly in your favor (a 1 in 302,575,450 chance to win the jackpot), but the smaller prizes are much more attainable. Matching five-of-five numbers will bring home a cool $1 million, with the odds at 1 in 12,607, 306.

The odds of winning your $2 back by getting the Mega Ball increase to 1 in 37.

The Mega Millions lotto is held in 45 states including Minnesota, who had a million dollar winner from Coon Rapids back in June of 2019.

The largest prize in Mega Millions history was a staggering $1.537 billion dollar prize claimed by a single winner in South Carolina in 2018. Two jackpots have been claimed in 2021- the aforementioned billion dollar winner in January and a $96 million prize in February.

The deadline to buy a ticket for May 21st's drawing is Friday night at 9 p.m. CT.