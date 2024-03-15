Big Mega Millions, Powerball Jackpot Drawings This Weekend

UNDATED (WJON News) -- It's March Madness for lottery players. There are two big jackpots on the line this weekend.

The Mega Millions jackpot is an estimated $792 million for Friday night's drawing. If the winner chooses the cash option that would be about $382 million.

If the Mega Millions jackpot is won, it would be the sixth largest jackpot since the game began in 2002.

Mega Millions tickets are sold in 45 states, Washington D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Tickets are $2 each.

Drawings are held at 10:00 p.m. central time on Tuesday and Friday nights.

The Powerball jackpot has jumped to $600 million for the next drawing Saturday night. The jackpot has an estimated cash value of about $293 million. If the winner selects the annuity option, they will receive one immediate payment followed by 29 annual payments that increase by five percent each year.

This is the second Powerball jackpot to rise above half a billion already in 2024.

Powerball tickets are $2 each. Powerball drawings are held on Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday nights.

