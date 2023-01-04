Mega Millions Jackpot Closing In on $1 Billion
UNDATED (WJON News) -- The Mega Millions jackpot is closing in on another $1 billion prize.
No ticket matched all six numbers drawn Tuesday night so the estimated jackpot for the next drawing on Friday is $94 million - or $484 million if you take the cash option.
In more than 20 years since the game began in 2002, there have been just three larger jackpots.
The jackpot was last won on October 14th.
There is still an unclaimed $1 million Mega Millions prize here in Minnesota. That winning ticket was sold in Fridley for the July 29th drawing. The holder of that ticket has exactly a year to claim their prize.
