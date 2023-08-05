Potential Record Mega Millions Jackpot on Tuesday

UNDATED (WJON News) -- The next Mega Millions drawing on Tuesday will flirt with the game’s record jackpot of $1.537 billion, won in South Carolina on October 23, 2018.

After no ticket matched all six numbers drawn Friday night – the white balls 11, 30, 45, 52 and 56, plus the gold Mega Ball 20 – the estimated jackpot rolls to $1.55 billion ($757.2 million cash).

In Friday's drawing, there were 5,331,114 winning tickets at all prize levels. Nine tickets matched the five white balls to win the game’s second-tier prize. Two are worth $2 million each because they included the optional Megaplier (available in most states with an extra $1 purchase), which was 2X for this drawing; they were sold in Michigan and Tennessee.

Another Match 5-winning ticket was sold in Tennessee for the standard $1 million second-tier prize. Six other tickets also win $1 million, one each in Louisiana, Missouri, Nebraska, New York, Oklahoma and Texas.

The top Mega Millions jackpots to date:

 

AmountDateWinning Tickets
$1.550 billion (est)8/8/2023?
$1.537 billion10/23/20181-SC
$1.348 billion1/13/20231-ME
$1.337 billion7/29/20221-IL
$1.050 billion1/22/20211-MI
$656 million3/30/20123-IL, KS, MD
$648 million12/17/20132-CA, GA
$543 million7/24/20181-CA
$536 million7/8/20161-IN
$533 million3/30/20181-NJ

