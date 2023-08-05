Potential Record Mega Millions Jackpot on Tuesday
UNDATED (WJON News) -- The next Mega Millions drawing on Tuesday will flirt with the game’s record jackpot of $1.537 billion, won in South Carolina on October 23, 2018.
After no ticket matched all six numbers drawn Friday night – the white balls 11, 30, 45, 52 and 56, plus the gold Mega Ball 20 – the estimated jackpot rolls to $1.55 billion ($757.2 million cash).
In Friday's drawing, there were 5,331,114 winning tickets at all prize levels. Nine tickets matched the five white balls to win the game’s second-tier prize. Two are worth $2 million each because they included the optional Megaplier (available in most states with an extra $1 purchase), which was 2X for this drawing; they were sold in Michigan and Tennessee.
Another Match 5-winning ticket was sold in Tennessee for the standard $1 million second-tier prize. Six other tickets also win $1 million, one each in Louisiana, Missouri, Nebraska, New York, Oklahoma and Texas.
The top Mega Millions jackpots to date:
|Amount
|Date
|Winning Tickets
|$1.550 billion (est)
|8/8/2023
|?
|$1.537 billion
|10/23/2018
|1-SC
|$1.348 billion
|1/13/2023
|1-ME
|$1.337 billion
|7/29/2022
|1-IL
|$1.050 billion
|1/22/2021
|1-MI
|$656 million
|3/30/2012
|3-IL, KS, MD
|$648 million
|12/17/2013
|2-CA, GA
|$543 million
|7/24/2018
|1-CA
|$536 million
|7/8/2016
|1-IN
|$533 million
|3/30/2018
|1-NJ
