Mega Millions Jackpot Over $1 Billion for Tuesday’s Drawing

UNDATED (WJON News) -- For the fifth time in its history, Mega Millions has a jackpot of over $1 billion.

No tickets matched all six numbers drawn on Friday night.

The estimated jackpot is now at $1.05 billion, or nearly $528 million for the cash option. The prize equals the fourth-largest Mega Millions jackpot to date.

The next drawing is on Tuesday night.

Get our free mobile app

Since the last jackpot was won back in April, there have been more than 26.4 million winning tickets ranging from $2 up to $5 million, including 46 prizes of $1 million or more won in 22 different states.

READ RELATED ARTICLES