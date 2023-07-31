Mega Millions Jackpot Over $1 Billion for Tuesday&#8217;s Drawing

Mega Millions Jackpot Over $1 Billion for Tuesday’s Drawing

Getty Images

UNDATED (WJON News) -- For the fifth time in its history, Mega Millions has a jackpot of over $1 billion.

No tickets matched all six numbers drawn on Friday night.

The estimated jackpot is now at $1.05 billion, or nearly $528 million for the cash option.  The prize equals the fourth-largest Mega Millions jackpot to date.

The next drawing is on Tuesday night.

Get our free mobile app

Since the last jackpot was won back in April, there have been more than 26.4 million winning tickets ranging from $2 up to $5 million, including 46 prizes of $1 million or more won in 22 different states.

READ RELATED ARTICLES

 

Here is the lineup of The 2023 Minnesota State Fair Grandstand Concert Series

Categories: From the WJON Newsroom, State/Regional News
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From AM 1240 WJON