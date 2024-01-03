Meet Central Minnesota’s 2024 New Year’s Babies!

Although I was a month early, I was born on January 11th, far too late into the month to be able to be declared a "New Year's Baby." So it goes.

Three babies from Central Minnesota can lay claim to being the area's first babies born at area CentraCare hospitals.

OH, BABY! The New Year marks a season of new beginnings and fresh starts. Please join us in welcoming the first babies born at CentraCare facilities in 2024!

On Jan. 1 baby Bryce was the first born at CentraCare - St. Cloud Hospital, baby Rosalie was the first born at CentraCare - Melrose Hospital and baby Hadley was the first born at CentraCare - Monticello Hospital. On Jan. 2 a baby boy was the first born at CentraCare - Rice Hospital.

We wish our New Year's babies a very happy birthday and we wish their families all the best with this new chapter in their lives!

The first baby born at CentraCare - St. Cloud Hospital was Bryce!

CentraCare CentraCare loading...

The first baby born at CentraCare - Melrose Hospital was Rosalie!

CentraCare CentraCare loading...

And the first baby born at CentraCare - Monticello was Hadley!

CentraCare CentraCare loading...