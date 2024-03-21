Meeker Memorial Hospital Names New CEO

LITCHFIELD (WJON News) -- The Meeker Memorial Hospital and Clinics based in Litchfield has a new Chief Executive Officer.

Mary Ellen Wells has been selected for the position. She has served as the interim CEO since October 1st, 2023. The Meeker County Board of Commissioners voted in favor of her hiring after being recommended by a search committee.

Wells has been a healthcare executive for 40 years serving as a senior executive and CEO of several independent and affiliated hospitals, clinics, and skilled nursing facilities within Allina Health, CentraCare, and the University of Minnesota.

Get our free mobile app

Wells lives in Annandale with her husband.

READ RELATED ARTICLES