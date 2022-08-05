Meeker County Man Hurt in Motorcycle Crash

WATKINS -- A Meeker county man suffered minor injuries in a motorcycle crash.

The Meeker County Sheriff's Office says at about 3:30 p.m. Thursday 68-year-old Gregory Bunce of Darwin was going south on 675th Avenue south of Watkins when his motorcycle went into the ditch.

Bunce was not wearing a helmet and hit his head.

He was brought to his home where he eventually called in the crash. He was then taken to Meeker Memorial Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.