Meeker County Sheriff Investigating Deadly Shooting

DASSEL (WJON News) -- The Meeker County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the shooting death of a woman in Dassel Township.

Just after 10:00 a.m. on Thursday the sheriff’s office received a 9-1-1 call from a man who said he had shot his wife and requested a law enforcement response.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a home in the 22000 block of 713th Avenue in Dassel Township. They found a woman dead in the home and took a man into custody.

Two children who were in the home at the time were not hurt.

The Sheriff says the investigation is active and ongoing. Further information, including the identities of those involved, will be released at a later time. There is no threat to the public. The MN BCA and Litchfield Police are assisting with the investigation.

