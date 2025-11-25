WATKINS (WJON News) -- Two people were hurt in a crash in Meeker County near Watkins. The Minnesota State Patrol reports that the incident occurred on Monday at approximately 8:45 p.m. in Forest Prairie Township.

A car driven by 50-year-old Perry Philippi of Eden Valley was going west on Highway 55. An SUV driven by 49-year-old Ernesto Delgadovazquez of Cold Spring was going north on County Road 34. They collided in the intersection in a T-bone type crash.

Delgadovazquez was taken to St. Cloud Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Philippi was taken to Meeker Memorial Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.