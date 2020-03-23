Medical Condition Believed To Cause Crash Near St. Wendel

ST. WENDEL -- Authorities responded to a vehicle in the ditch in St. Wendel Monday morning.

The Stearns County Sheriff's Office says they were called to the 34000 block of County Road 4 in St. Wendel.

Witnesses says a 2017 Ford pickup began moving erratically and came to a stop in the oncoming traffic lane before entering the ditch.

Deputies says the driver, 33-year-old Derek Stevens of St. Cloud, did not have any visible injuries but was taken to St. Cloud Hospital for an evaluation.

Authorities say it's believed an unknown medical condition played a factor in the crash.

