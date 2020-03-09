Mediation Resumes Between St. Paul Teachers, School District

ST. PAUL (AP) -- Talks resumed Monday between St. Paul Public Schools and the union representing its teachers who have threatened to strike Tuesday if a contract agreement cannot be reached.

Negotiations continued through the weekend between district officials and the St. Paul Federation of Educators. Several tentative agreements were reached by Sunday night, but there was no significant movement on bigger contract issues, including additional resources for mental health, multilingual and special education.

Union spokeswoman Megan Boldt says negotiations resumed Monday with a mediator. District officials say they're trying to be responsive to the union's call for more support staff, but doesn't have the money to pay for all its requests.