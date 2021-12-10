MDH: Second Students Dies of COVID-19 this School Year

ST. PAUL – A second student has died this school year of a COVID-19 infection associated with schools, according to the weekly update of virus activity in the state released Thursday by the Minnesota Department of Health.

The state health department reports three students have died of COVID-19 infections associated with schools since the pandemic began.

Eighteen school staff members have also died, including 10 in the current school year. The data includes students and staff in all types of schools – traditional public, charter and private.

The weekly report does not include identifying information about the students and staff who have been sickened or died. However, since the previous weekly report the health department reported a Beltrami County teenager with a pre-existing medical condition had died of COVID-19.