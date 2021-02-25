MDH Reports Nearly 1,000 New COVID-19 Cases Statewide

ST. PAUL -- Minnesota reported nearly 1,000 new cases of COVID-19 Wednesday.

The Minnesota Department of Health says there were 996 new positive cases and 7 more deaths statewide. There were no new deaths reported in the tri-county area.

As far as new cases locally, Stearns County had 11 new positives, Sherburne County had 8 and Benton County had 5.

Since the start of the pandemic, Minnesota has had over 481,800 people test positive for the virus and 6,450 deaths.

