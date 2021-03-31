MDH Reports a Dozen Additional COVID-19 Deaths Tuesday

ST. PAUL -- There was a jump in the number of COVID-19 deaths Tuesday.

The Minnesota Department of Health says 12 people in the state died due to complications related to the virus. It brings the state's total number of deaths to 6,848.

There were 1,660 new cases reported Tuesday with Sherburne County leading the tri-county area with 56 new cases. Stearns County had 39 new positives and Benton County added 21.

Nearly 520,000 Minnesotans have now contracted the virus with more than 20,000 of those still active.

Minnesota has now completed more than 8.2-million tests and more than 1-million people have now been vaccinated in the state.