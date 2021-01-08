MDH Reports 48 More COVID-19 Deaths Thursday

ST. PAUL -- Another 48 Minnesotans died from complications related to COVID-19 Thursday. One of those deaths occurred in Benton County.

The Minnesota Department of Health is also reporting 2,387 new cases of the virus statewide. Stearns County had 55 of those cases, Sherburne County reported 37 cases and Benton County reported 11 new cases.

The state's death toll from the virus is 5,620.

Of the nearly 432,000 Minnesotans who have contracted the virus, nearly 410,000 have made it past the isolation period.

The state of Minnesota is nearing 6-million completed tests.