MDH Reports 40 More COVID-Related Deaths

ST. PAUL -- The Minnesota Department of Health released the new COVID-19 numbers on Sunday for both Friday and Saturday combined.

There were an additional 40 deaths over those two days, including one person in Stearns County. The state's death total is now at 5,147.

There were another 2,534 new positive cases including 57 in Stearns County, 47 in Sherburne County, and 16 in Benton County.

Over the two days of Friday and Saturday, 41 people were admitted to the hospital with COVID-19 and eight people were put into the ICU.

The number of active cases in the state continues to decline with that number now at 20,142.