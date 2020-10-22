MDH Reports 1,574 New Cases of COVID-19

ST. PAUL -- The Minnesota Department of Health says there were 1,574 new cases of COVID-19.

In the tri-county area, Stearns County had 60 new cases, Sherburne County had 23 and Benton County had 21. There are over 128,000 people who have tested positive for the coronavirus.

Additionally, MHD says another 20 people have died from complications related to COVID-19, including two residents in Benton County and one in Stearns County.

The state death total is now at 2,301 with 1,621 of those coming from residents in long-term care facilities.