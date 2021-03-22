MDH Reports 0 COVID Deaths For First Time Since April 2020

ST. PAUL -- For the first time since April of last year, state health officials have reported 0 COVID related deaths in Minnesota Sunday.

Get our free mobile app

The statewide death total remains at 6,782.

MDH says there were also 1,152 new cases throughout Minnesota, with Stearns County reporting 43 new cases, Sherburne County adding 23 cases and Benton County with 12.

Over 506,000 people have tested positive for the coronavirus in Minnesota.

The state has completed nearly 8-million COVID-19 tests since the start of the pandemic.