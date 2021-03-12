MDH Reporting 13 Additional COVID-19 Deaths
ST. PAUL -- The Minnesota Department of Health is reporting 13 additional COVID-19 deaths bringing the overall total to 6,737.
There were 1,107 new cases of the virus Thursday.
Stearns County added 31 new cases, Sherburne County added 28, and Benton County added 6 new cases.
More than 495,000 Minnesotans have contracted the virus since the pandemic began. Of those, more than 15,000 remain in self-quarantine.
Minnesota has now completed nearly 7.7-million tests.