MDH Releases Updated Guidance for Restaurants, Bars

ST. PAUL – The Minnesota Department of Health Thursday released updated guidance for indoor dining at bars and restaurants.

Health officials say parties of 10 or fewer may be seated together at any one time. Previously, the limit was set at six. The new guidance also allows parties of 4 or fewer to be seated at each table in bar areas. Customers must be seated in both areas.

Indoor seating remains at up to 50-percent occupancy with a maximum of 250 people allowed. A maximum of 250 people are allowed in any outdoor seating area.

The Minnesota Department of Health says the updated guidance will give restaurants more flexibility to optimize their space as they serve customers.