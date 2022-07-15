MDH: Overdose Deaths Were Up in 2021

ST. PAUL -- The Minnesota Department of Health is reporting a record number of overdose deaths in 2021.

The latest data shows most overdose deaths in 2021 were associated with fentanyl.

The 1,286 overdose deaths reported to MDH last year represented a 22-percent increase from the 2020 total. That's an average of more than three people dying every day from an overdose of any drug type.

Minnesota Commissioner of Health Jan Malcolm says.

“One important step is to expand programs that make it easier for people to access naloxone – a medication that can reverse overdoses and save lives.”

Preliminary data from 2021 showed a 35-percent increase in the total number of overdose deaths involving opioids since 2020.

Drug overdoses from non-opioids also increased from 2020 to 2021, including a 34-percent increase in overdose deaths involving methamphetamine and an 81-percent increase from overdose deaths involving cocaine.