MDH: COVID Hospitalizations Continue to Decline in Minnesota

ST. PAUL -- Another 403 new cases of COVID-19 and 6 more deaths were reported by the Minnesota Department of Health Monday.

Stearns County saw a small rise in cases with 12, while Sherburne County had 1 and Benton County record 0.

Minnesota has had over 43,000 people test positive for the coronavirus.

MDH says there are 236 people hospitalized and 107 people in the ICU, both down from the previous days.

Over 777,000 tests have been completed in Minnesota.