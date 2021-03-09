MDH Adds Unreported Cases and COVID-19 Deaths to Total

ST. PAUL -- There were two additional deaths related to the coronavirus in Minnesota and 750 new cases Monday.

But, if you look at the data table, the Minnesota Department of Health has added previously unreported cases and deaths. The data shows what looks like a spike, but it includes 138 deaths and 891 cases that weren't reported over the last year.

The health department says an audit by their epidemiologists learned of the unreported cases by private labs. Health officials say that backlog violated state reporting rules.

Of those previous deaths, 11 were in the tri-county area that went uncounted over the last year.