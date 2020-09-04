MDH: 856 New COVID-19 Cases and 10 More Deaths in Minnesota

ST. PAUL -- There were 856 new case of COVID-19 and 10 more deaths reported by the Minnesota Department of Health Thursday.

In the tri-county area, Stearns County has 21 new cases, Sherburne County had 9 and Benton County had 4. MDH says there are 274 people hospitalized with the virus, up two from the day before, with the number of people in the ICU staying they same at 138.

Over 78,000 people have tested positive for the coronavirus since the pandemic began, with over 70,000 people no longer needing to be in isolation.