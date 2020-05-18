MDH: 705 New COVID-19 Cases, 9 Additional Deaths Statewide

ST. PAUL --The Minnesota Department of Health is reporting 705 new positive cases of COVID-19 and 9 additional deaths. That brings the state's total to 16,372 cases and 731 deaths.

State health officials say 595 of the fatalities have been residents of long-term care facilities.

There are currently 488 people hospitalized with the coronavirus, with 229 in the ICU.

Stearns County saw an additional 27 new cases bring our totals to 1,740 cases and 10 deaths. Sherburne County has 155 cases and two deaths. Wright County has 172 and one death and Benton County has 138 cases and two deaths.

Statewide the Minnesota Department of Health has conducted over 156,000 tests.