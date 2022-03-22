Maynard Theodore Sand, 92, Avon

April 4, 1929 - March 20, 2022

Funeral Services will be at 11 a.m. on Thursday, March 24, 2022 at St. Columbkille Catholic Church in St. Wendel, MN for Maynard Theodore Sand, age 92 of rural Avon, MN. He died on Sunday, March 20, 2022 at Mother of Mercy Nursing Home in Albany, MN. The Reverend Gregory Mastey will be the celebrant. Burial will be in the St. Columbkille Parish Cemetery at St. Wendel.

Visitation will be on Wednesday, March 23, 2022 at the Daniel Funeral Home in St. Joseph, MN from 4:00 P.M. to 7:00 P.M. and on Thursday, March 24th one hour prior to the funeral service at the church. Parish Prayers will be at 4:00 P.M. on Wednesday at Daniel Funeral Home.

Maynard was born on April 4, 1929, on a farm in St. Martin Township, Stearns County, MN, the son of Leo and Catharina (Thull) Sand. He attended Stearns County School District 117 through the 8th grade. At the age of 15, he went on to attend Ag High School in Morris, MN for a year and a half. In March of 1946 he came home and worked on the Al and John Uphoff farm until August 1, 1947. Maynard along with his brother Ervin and cousin Clarence Sand worked the harvest of wheat fields in the Dakota’s finishing in Rugby, ND.

Clarence headed home (he had the car). Ervin and Maynard then rode the rail road box cars from Rugby to Shelby, MT. They hitch-hiked into Canada to visit two aunts. Ervin then went home, but Maynard was ready to see the world. He made his way to Washington State where he picked apples at “Wade Apple Orchard” near Okanogan, WA.

In late 1947, Maynard went on to California, and finding no work, Uncles Sam’s Poster convinced him to join the U.S. Air Force. Basic Training was at Lackland Air Force Base at San Antonio, TX. After basic training, he was stationed at Burtonwood Air Base in England for 2 ½ years. While there, he was able to travel the British Isles and in 1950 he visited Rome, Italy during Holy Week.

After his Honorable Discharge on November 7, 1951, he attended Dunwoody Institute where he studied carpentry. In 1954 he went to Utah where he prospected for uranium. Having no luck, he made the decision to move on to carpentry and moved back to New Munich, Minnesota in 1957. He was united in marriage to Imelda Caspers on October 14, 1958 at Meire Grove, MN . They made their home on a farm near St. Wendel, MN. Maynard worked construction until 1976, when he turned to being a full-time farmer. This was his occupation until 2010 when he retired.

He was a member of St. Columbkille Catholic Church at St. Wendel where he was a member of the choir. He was a member of American Legion Post #328 of St. Joseph, MN, he served on the Avon Township Board. While in Utah, he was a member of a country western group that performed on a local T.V. show called “Home Town Jamboree”.

He is survived by; his wife of 63 years, Imelda of Avon, MN; his nine children, Ann Sand of St. Joseph, MN, John Sand of Bowlus, MN, Sue (Dick) Edwards of Golden Valley, MN, Joe Sand of Avon, MN, Mary (Bob) McGuigan of Roseville, MN, Linda (Cletus) Vickstrom of Alexandria, MN, Lisa (Jeff) Shimota of Lakeville, MN, Carol (Jim) Johansen of Hawley, MN, Bill (Kari) Sand of Avon, MN; 12 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren; two sisters, Flo (Ray) Mayers , and Jean Enneking; one brother, Syl.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by; four sisters, Pauline Kruschek, Joan Otto, Lucille Sand, and Marlene Determan Benkowski; five brothers, Ed, Ervin, Werner, Bert, and Jerome.