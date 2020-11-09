Maynard A. Larson, 90, St. Cloud

May 2, 1930 – November 6, 2020

Maynard Alton Larson, age 90, St. Cloud, MN, died Friday, November 6, 2020 at his home in St. Cloud, MN.

Due to COVID-19, private funeral services will be Wednesday, November 11, 2020 at 1:00 PM at Faith Lutheran Church, St. Cloud, MN. While the service is private, it will be livestreamed. To view the service, please go to, www.bensonfuneralhome.com/obituaries.php and select Maynard’s obituary. Burial will be at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church Cemetery, Santiago, MN. Funeral arrangements were by Benson Funeral Home, St. Cloud, MN.

Maynard was born May 2, 1930 on the family farm in Bradford Township, Isanti County, MN to Gustave and Elsie (Anderson) Larson. He served in the United States Air Force from 1951 to 1952. Maynard married Helen Gunhild Nelson on June 19, 1954 at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church, Santiago, MN. Maynard was employed for 40 years at St. Cloud State University in accounting, purchasing and budget control. He retired in 1994. Maynard was a member of Faith Lutheran Church, Lutheran Laymen’s League, American Legion Post #76, Mended Hearts and Sports Inc. for many years. He served on the Foundation Board at Good Shepherd Lutheran Home and was a volunteer driver for TriCap.

Survivors include his children, Neil (Caroline) Larson of Maple Grove, MN, Bryan (Cheryl) Larson of Rosemount, MN; Heidi (Dick) Larson Bremer of St. Michael, MN; brothers, Robert (Bev) Larson of Cambridge, MN, and Wesley (Wanda) Larson of Cambridge, MN; sister, Carolyn Johnson of Ham Lake, MN; sisters-in-law, Liz Larson of Cambridge, MN, Jan Larson of Cambridge, MN and Vollie (Dean) Molin of St. Michael, MN; six grandchildren, Reid (Hannah) Larson, Braden Larson, Alexander Larson, Aaron Larson, Erik Bremer and Hannah Bremer; and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Helen Larson on January 25, 2016; son Aaron Larson on August 1, 1964; twin brother, Melvin Larson; brother, John Larson; sisters, Ruth Magnuson and Marilyn Reineccius.

Maynard will be remembered for his good nature, generosity, and devotion to his faith and family. He loved to chat and meet new people. He was an avid fan of all Minnesota sports, especially the Minnesota Twins. He was proud of his Swedish heritage and never turned down dessert.

Memorials are preferred to Faith Lutheran Church or Mended Hearts Chapter No. 10.