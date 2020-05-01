May Day Pizza Giveaway in St. Cloud

ST. CLOUD -- A handful of local businesses are giving away free frozen pizzas and water Friday.

Volta Logistics, Bernatello's Foods, Chippewa Spring Water, and Midtown Square are extending the giveaway as part of their May Day celebration and to extend a helping hand to the community.

The event will be held from 3:00-6:00 p.m. outside the Midtown Business Center at 3333 West Division Street in St. Cloud.

All you have to do is drive up, pop open your trunk and they'll place two Brew Pub Lotzza Motzza or Bellatoria pizzas and Chippewa Spring Water in your vehicle.

The event is open to everyone.