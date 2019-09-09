Maxine M. Hampson, 78, Sauk Rapids

May 5, 1941 - September 7, 2019

Memorial services will be 11:00 a.m. Friday, September 13, 2019 at Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Sauk Rapids for Maxine M. Hampson who passed away on Saturday, September 7, 2019 at her home in St. Cloud. Visitation will be one hour prior to service on Friday.

Maxine M. Hampson was born on May 5, 1941 in Ishpeming, MI to Carl and Sarah (Downey) Carlson. She worked all of her life as a Registered Nurse at Sauk Rapids Medical Clinic and Good Shepherd Nursing Home in Sauk Rapids. Maxine married her first husband, John Knutson on December 26, 1962. She then married John Hampson in August of 1979. Maxine was a kind, fair-minded, creative, and family oriented woman who loved crafting, sewing, scrapbooking, gardening, reading, birdwatching, and most importantly, spending time with her family.

Maxine is survived by her children, Andrea (Lyle) Griner of Bloomington, Renee Erickson of Coon Rapids, and Aimee (Erik) Anderson of Sauk Rapids; sister, Linda (Vince) Mueller of Grand Haven, MI; grandchildren, Aaron, Jaime, Sarah, Sam, and Christopher; many nieces and nephews; first husband, John Knutson of Rockville; and her dog, Dudley. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, John; and niece, Erin Lawson.