Maxine L. Olson, 83, St. Cloud

October 26, 1937 - July 8, 2021

Memorial Services will be 11:00 a.m. Friday, July 16, 2021 at Life Assembly of God in St. Cloud for Maxine L. Olson, age 83, who passed away Thursday at Country Manor Healthcare Center in Sartell. Pastor Dave Oler will officiate and burial will be private at Trinity Lutheran Cemetery in Sauk Rapids. Visitation will be one hour prior to the services at the church.

Maxine was born October 26, 1937 in Rockville to Ralph & Mildred (Schultz) Busse. She married Kenneth Olson on September 15, 1961 at Life Assembly of God in St. Cloud. Maxine was a Nurse’s Aide at the St. Cloud Hospital for 4 years and a Daycare Provider for 20 years. She was a member of Life Assembly of God in St. Cloud where she sang in the choir. Maxine was most proud of her family and loved spending time with her grandkids. She was quiet, kind and caring and liked to keep things neat and tidy. Maxine was always concerned about others and humble in her prayer for them. She would best be described as a true prayer warrior. In her free time, she enjoyed creating custom greeting cards for others, whether it was for a birthday, anniversary or Christmas. Whatever the special occasion, Maxine remembered and always sent a special note to those she loved.

Survivors include her husband, Ken of St. Cloud; sons and daughter, Steve (Tina) Olson of Alma, AR, Larry (Lisa Kollander) Olson of Eden Prairie and Joy (Kevin) Olson of Sauk Rapids; six grandchildren and four great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents.