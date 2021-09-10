Mavis M. Leagjeld, 74, Long Prairie

April 24, 1947 - September 6, 2021

Funeral services for Mavis Leagjeld, 74, of Long Prairie will be 11:00 AM, Friday, September 10, 2021 at the Shepherd of the Valley Church in Clarissa. The family will receive visitors from 4-8 PM on Thursday, September 9, 2021 at the Williams Dingmann Stein Chapel in Long Prairie. Visitation will continue 1 hour prior to the funeral at the church on Friday. Burial will be at the First Norwegian Evangelical Lutheran Cemetery in Iona Township.

Mavis Marie (Petrie) Leagjeld was born April, 24, 1947 to Albert and Lydia (Stephan) Petrie in Bertha MN. She grew up in Iona Township and went to Long Prairie High School. She married the love of her life, Thomas Leagjeld on June 11, 1966 in Eagle Bend, MN. Mavis and Tom farmed and raised pigs while Tom also worked at RR Donnelley and she was the homemaker for their five children, Denise, Teresa, Gail, Lisa and Brian.

In the 80’s Tom and Mavis began to create a beautiful refuge of flowers, rock gardens, pathways and ponds for their children, grandchildren and great grandchildren to enjoy. It was surely a work of love that they both spent many hours tending. After Tom retired in 2000 from RR Donnelley, Mavis began working at Custer Floral. Twelve years later she retired so that she was able to take care of Tom who was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s Disease in 2012. Mavis loved gardening, sewing quilts and cloths for their grandchildren, baking birthday cakes and making silk wedding flowers for family and friends.

Mavis is survived by her children, Denise (Joe Ahrens) Leagjeld of Carlos, Teresa (Curt Larson) Hayes of Alexandria, Gail (Mike Kayala) Leagjeld of Little Falls, Lisa (Dan) Warner of Long Prairie and Brian (Jessica Fuchs) Leagjeld of Cold Spring; Sisters Betty Pesta; Lucille Mazo; brother Al Petrie; thirteen Grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by her parents Albert and Lydia Petrie, Her husband Tom on March 17, 2016; grandson Timothy Leagjeld; five brothers, Virgil, Raymond, Willard, Loren and Merle Petrie and her sister Mary Jane Kennedy.