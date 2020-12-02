Mavis I. Monsebroten, 88, St. Cloud

October 29, 1932 - November 26, 2020

Funeral Services will be 5:00 p.m. Friday, December 4, 2020 at Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home, Sauk Rapids for Mavis I. Monsebroten, age 88, who passed away Thursday at Country Manor Health Care Center in Sartell. Rev. John Gabrielson will officiate and burial will be at Arnegard Varnson Cemetery in Hillsboro, ND. Visitation will be one hour prior to the services Friday at the funeral home.

Mavis was born October 29, 1932 in Michigan, ND to Oliver & Bertha (Knutson) Varnson. She married Gerald Monsebroten on May 21, 1956 at United Lutheran Church in Grand Forks, ND.

Mavis lived in Grand Forks until moving to St. Cloud in 2002. She was a homemaker and also worked in food service at the University of North Dakota, A & W Restaurant in Crookston, MN, and Kitchen Korner. Mavis was a member of Atonement Lutheran Church in St. Cloud and the Sons of Norway. She enjoyed baking, painting, and crocheting. Mavis was kind, loving, strong-willed, selfless, creative, understanding, and independent. She was very proud of her family.

Mavis is survived by her son, Richard (Debbie) Monsebroten of Orlando, FL; daughter-in-law, Dona Monsebroten of Coon Rapids; grandchildren, Krissandra, Erik, Travis, Kathryn, and Jessica; and 13 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Gerald; son, Alan; sister, Jeanette Nikle; and brother, Orval Varnson.