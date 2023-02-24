Maureen M. McNaughton, 80, Sauk Rapids

August 29, 1942 - February 23, 2023

Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 a.m., Wednesday, March 1, 2023 at St. Mary’s Cathedral in St. Cloud for Maureen M. McNaughton, age 80, who passed away on Thursday, February 23, 2023 at Good Shepherd Lutheran Home in Sauk Rapids. Rev. Steven Binsfeld will officiate and burial will be in the spring at St. John the Baptist Cemetery in Dayton. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the Cathedral in St. Cloud. Arrangements are entrusted to Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Sauk Rapids.

Maureen was born August 29, 1942 in Elk River to Clem and Leone (Batterberry) Nelles. She worked as a cook at Breezy Point Resort for 12 years and at the Radisson Hotel in St. Cloud for 10 years. Maureen lived in the St. Cloud area the last 20 plus years. She was a member of St. Mary’s Cathedral and volunteered as a cook for funeral lunches, eucharistic minister, and religious education. Maureen enjoyed cooking, baking, traveling, whiskey and wine, and spending time with her family. She was humble, committed to helping others, had a strong faith, and was proud of her Irish heritage. Most importantly, she was most proud of her family and all their accomplishments.

Maureen is survived by her children, Heather Fink of St. Cloud and Shaun (Lori) McNaughton of Rice; sisters, Katherine Whitney of Emily and Ellen Leger of Outing; grandchildren, Jermaine McNaughton, Paige McNaughton, Alexander Reiter, Julianna Thran, Finley McNaughton, Marcus (Chelsey) Lewis, Chanel Lewis (Travis Kelly), Jordan (Anne) Lewis, Isaiah Edwards (Irving Williams), Elijah Edwards (Theresa Throng), and Renell Edwards; and seven great grandchildren with three on the way. She was preceded in death by her parents; and brother, Richard Nelles.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to all the staff at Good Shepherd Lutheran Home in Sauk Rapids for all of their care for Maureen.