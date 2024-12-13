Maureen Iten, 80, Sartell

November 12, 1944 - December 3, 2024

attachment-Maureen Iten loading...

Maureen Rose (Wiener) Iten, 80, peacefully passed away on December 3, 2024 in Waite Park, MN after battling various health issues for the past several years.

Maureen was born in Melrose, Minnesota and grew up in St. Cloud, graduating from Tech High School. She and her children lived in many states and overseas due to her (now ex) husband’s military career, returning to St. Cloud in 1988.

Known for her sewing and creativity, Maureen enjoyed expressing herself through art and exploring various parts of the world.

She is preceded in death by both of her parents, “Fred” and Mary Wiener, sister Karen and brothers Gene and Maurice along with her ex-husband Richard. Maureen is survived by many nieces and nephews, her grandchildren Annette and William, and children Charlotte and Chris, all of whom she loved dearly.

The family would like to thank the medical and caregiving personnel, especially Edgewood Sartell and Sterling Park nursing home along with the Moments Hospice team for their excellent care throughout the years. In lieu of flowers, please consider a blood donation to the American Red Cross. Maureen’s family will have a private casting ceremony.