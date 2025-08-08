June 27, 1955 - August 7, 2025

Maureen Erickson, 70 year old resident of Little Falls, passed away on Thursday, August 7 at her home in Little Falls. A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, August 13 at 11:00 A.M. at Emblom Brenny Funeral Service in Little Falls. Visitation will be held from 9:30 A.M. until the hour of the service on Wednesday at Emblom Brenny Funeral Service in Little Falls. The burial will be held on Thursday, August 14 at 1:00 P.M. at Skandia Free Church Cemetery in Balaton, MN on the Ruben Erickson family plot.

Maureen Patricia (Moore) Erickson was born June 27th, 1955 in the city of Minneapolis, MN to Eugene J. Moore and Patricia M. (Robbins) Moore. Born were five Moore siblings, Michael, Maureen, Martin, Margaret and Mary. Maureen attended grade school in Minneapolis, MN, Jr. High in Richfield, MN, graduated from high school in Marshall, MN, in 1973 and Granite Falls, MN Technical College (Medical) in 1974. Maureen was united in marriage to Glen Alan Erickson in 1975 in Marshall, MN moving in 1977 to Little Falls, MN where Glen was the Morrison County Assessor. They raised two sons and called Little Falls their home for 48 years. Maureen was employed at Wiener Memorial Hospital, Marshall, MN and St. Gabriel's Hospital in Little Falls, MN as a Nursing Ward Secretary and Pharmacy Technician. However, she spent her entire adult life as a fitness/pool instructor for School District #482 Adult Ed and St. Francis Health & Wellness with national designations in AEA, The Arthritis Foundation, Silver Sneakers, CWC and Desert South West Fitness.

Maureen was active in Heartland Christian Home Education and spent one year as a radio talk show co-host.

Maureen and Glen invested in real estate and enjoyed restoration projects. They took winter getaways to warm climates and enjoyed their summer place at the lake.

Maureen is survived by husband, Glen Erickson with their sons, Dain (Jamie) Erickson and Tad (Jaclyn) Erickson. She enjoyed stay overs and trips with her nine grandchildren.