Matthew M. Klym, 35, Becker

February 7, 1984 - May 26, 2019

Mass of Christian Burial will be 11 a.m. on Friday, May 31, 2019 at Mary of the Visitation Catholic Church in Becker for Matthew M. Klym, age 35, who passed away on May 26, 2019 from complications of pneumonia and ARDS. Rev. Michael Kellog will officiate and burial will be in Immaculate Conception Cemetery in Becker. Visitation will be from 4-8 p.m. on Thursday, with Parish Prayers at 7 p.m. at the church in Becker. There will also be a visitation one hour prior to the funeral on Friday.

Matthew was born on February 7, 1984 to Gary and JoAnn (Sakry) Klym in Austin, TX. He graduated in 2002 from Becker High School. Matthew participated in band, All State Choir, and played football and baseball. Most recently, Matthew worked at Eddy’s Resort on Mille Lacs Lake as an incredible chef and kitchen manager. He also loved to sing at various parties and weddings. Matthew collected many knives. His most favorable time was spent at the lake around a campfire and fishing off the dock. The most important thing in Matthew’s life was his son, Ethan. He was a gentle giant who was very thoughtful, happy, generous, genuine and took pride in providing for his family. He was the most loving son and incredible brother! He will always be remembered for being a big teddy bear.

Matthew is survived by his parents, Gary and JoAnn of Becker; son, Ethan of Onamia; significant other, Samantha Mitchell of Onamia; brothers, Andrew (Angela) Klym of Fargo, ND, Daniel (Elizabeth Kolanczyk) Klym of Duluth, Jacob (Courtney Serra) Klym of Memphis, TN; sister, Emily Klym of Becker; grandparents; Henry and Phyllis Sakry of St. Cloud; nephews, Brady and Logan and many aunts, uncles and cousins. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Betty and Martin Klym.