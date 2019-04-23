Mathilda “Tillie” Reichle, 96, Princeton

July 5, 1922 - April 21, 2019

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 12:00 PM with a visitation starting at 11:00 AM on Friday, April 26, 2019, at Christ Our Light Catholic Parish, Princeton, for Mathilda “Tillie” Reichle. Visitation will be held on Thursday, April 25, 2019, from 4:00 to 8:00 PM with a Prayer Service at 7:00 PM at Christ Our Light, Princeton. Tillie passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on Sunday, April 21, 2019, at the Elim Home in Princeton.

Mathilda Ann Christianson was born on July 5, 1922, in Hospers, IA, to Elmer and Susan Eleanor (Vonderharr) Christianson. She married John Frank Reichle on October 3, 1939, in Hospers, IA, and together they raised their ten children. After living in Hospers for many years, they moved the family to a rural farm in Milaca where Tillie worked as a cutter in the Milaca Mills garment factory for over 34 years. Tillie was a hard-working mother who was so proud of her large family. She was an avid quilter and would always create special quilts for family weddings, graduations, confirmations, and births. Tillie was an amazing cook and baker and will be remembered for her Saturday bread and rolls, her Sunday fried chicken dinners, and her famous apple pies. She walked strongly in her faith as a member of Christ Our Light Catholic Church and was a member of the Daughters of Isabella. It was important to her to pass on her faith to her children as she taught them how to pray the Rosary. Above all else, Tillie was a loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and friend to all who knew her.

Tillie is survived by her children, Darla (Patrick) Mullen of Maple Grove, Sandra (Robert) Otten of Andover, James (Connie) Reichle of St. Cloud, Charlotte (Ron) Toberman of Princeton, Rodney (Maggie) Reichle of Princeton, Suzanne (Larry) Foster of Milaca, Michalene (Robert) Loeffler of Princeton, and Julie (Joel) Benson of Zimmerman; 39 grandchildren; 78 great-grandchildren; 19 great-great grandchildren; her siblings, Edward Christianson of Chicago, Ambrose Christianson of Columbia Heights, and Dolores Nye of Edina.

She is preceded in death by her parents; husband, John; children, Gerald Reichle and Carole Betzer; grandchildren, Gregory, Janelle, Joel, and Luke; great-grandchild, Asher Lenzen; and her siblings, John Christianson, Frances Boyd, Norbert Christianson, Betty Fortin, and Jerry Christianson.