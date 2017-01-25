Mathias “Math” Schmitz, 82, Belgrade

April 7, 1934 - January 21, 2017

Mass of Christian Burial will be 2:00 p.m., Thursday, January 26, 2017 at St. Martin Catholic Church in St. Martin, MN for Mathias “Math” Schmitz, age 82, who died Saturday at his home. Burial will be in the parish cemetery.

Relatives and friends may call 4:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m., Wednesday, January 25, 2017 at the St. Martin Parish Hall. Parish Prayers will be at 4:00 p.m., followed by a rosary with the Men’s Society. Visitation will continue from 12:00 – 1:30 p.m., Thursday afternoon at the St. Martin Parish Hall.

Math was born in Zion Township, MN to George and Mathilda (Hemmesch) Schmitz. He married Linda Willenbring in May of 1966 at Sts. Peter & Paul Catholic Church in Richmond. Together Math and Linda were blessed with 8 children. Linda died October 20, 1990. Math married Irene Thompson June 8, 2002. He loved to reminisce with his siblings, visiting casinos, dance, play cards and had a witty sense of humor.

He is survived by his wife, Irene; children, John (Debbie), Carl (Gail), Lisa Schmitz, Susan (Roger) Meyer, JoAnn (David) Meyer, and Kenny (Amanda); stepchildren, Wally (Maureen), Leslie (Brenda), and Larry (Michelle) Thompson, Sandra (Don) Westaby, Linda (Greg) Mueller, and Peggy (Chris) Spanier; siblings, Henry (Becky), Martin, Herman (Bernie), Francis Remer, Nick, Robert (Judy); 15 grandchildren, 26 step-grandchildren and 55 step-great-grandchildren.