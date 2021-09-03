Math, Reading Tutors Needed Pay Increased to $15 An Hour

ST. CLOUD -- More tutors are still needed in St. Cloud and the Minnesota Math and Reading Corp have raised its hourly wage.

For this school year, they are hoping to place 17 more tutors in St. Cloud schools.

The stipend is $15 an hour, which is an increase of 20 percent. In addition to the pay increase, members will continue to receive free individual health insurance and up to an additional $6,300 for college tuition or student loans.

Candidates can apply by October 6th.

Minnesota Reading and Math Corps says more than 800 tutors are still needed statewide.

