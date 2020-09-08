Massage Parlor Sex Charges Dropped Against St. Cloud Couple

ST. CLOUD -- Charges have been dropped against a St. Cloud couple accused of promoting prostitution at a Waite Park massage parlor.

According to court documents, the Stearns County Attorney's Office dismissed the charges against 49-year-old Sufeng Jiang and 50-year-old Randy Wittner on September 2nd.

The couple was arrested in June 2019 after the Waite Park Police Department had received information and a number of complaints about possible illicit sex acts and other suspicious activity at Oriental Massage at 125 Waite Avenue North.

Investigators stopped several people leaving the business who admitted to paying for various sex acts. Court records alleged that during an inspection of the business authorities found a female worker asking for help. The victim/worker said she was being held against her will, forced to work long hours, and perform sex acts.

Court records show Jiang was the owner of the business and was charged with promoting prostitution, receiving profits from prostitution, and engaging in sex trafficking. Wittner was charged with receiving profits from prostitution and aiding and abetting sex trafficking.

Assistant Stearns County Attorney Ole Tvedten says the charges were dropped because a material witness was unavailable for trial and the remaining admissible evidence would no longer establish proof of guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.