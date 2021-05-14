Masks Still Required At CentraCare Despite State Mask Mandate End

ST. CLOUD -- Despite the end of the statewide mask mandate, CentraCare says they will continue to require masks.

In a statement Friday, CentraCare says masks are still require for all employees, patients and visitors within CentraCare and Carris Health facilities.

The healthcare organization says they are still awaiting for additional guidance from the Minnesota Department of Health and the CDC before implementing additional changes.

The end of the statewide mask mandate helps restore a sense of normalcy for all of us. However, COVID-19 is not yet eradicated and people who are not vaccinated are still at risk. As a healthcare organization, we must continue to remain vigilant in the fight against a disease that continues to impact our communities.

In addition, COVID-19 vaccinations are now available for kids ages 12 and older. Scheduling for anyone under the age of 18 needs to be coordinated through CentraCare Connect, while online schedule for anyone 18 or older can be done through CentraCare's website.

CentraCare says they will also continue to offer walk-in COVID-19 vaccine clinics at CentraCare South Point on Tuesday and Wednesday from 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.