Masks Mandate on Buses Extended Into January 2022

ST. CLOUD -- Riders who use public transportation like Metro Bus will be required to wear masks at least through the holidays.

The Federal Transportation Security Administration (TSA) extended the mask requirements on all public transportation until January 18, 2022. The mandate includes people who are vaccinated against COVID-19.

The federal law overrides any state laws and failing to wear a mask is a violation of federal law.

Masks must cover both the mouth and the nose and be worn on any bus or in any public transportation facility.

There are three exemptions...children under the age of two, people with disabilities who cannot wear a mask or cannot safely wear a mask because of their disability as defined by the Americans with Disabilities Act, and people for whom wearing a mask would create a risk to workplace health, safety, or job duty as determined by the relevant safety guidelines or federal regulations. Passengers must state that they qualify for an exemption to ride without a mask.

Metro Bus offers masks at the downtown Transit Center, on Dial-a-Ride, and ConneX buses.

