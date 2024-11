July 18, 1947 - November 9, 2024



Mass of Christian Burial for Mary F. Tschida, age 77, of Fort Ripley, MN will be on Saturday, November 16, 2024 at 11 AM at St. Mathias Catholic Church, Fort Ripley, MN with a visitation from 9-11 AM also at the church on Saturday. Mary passed away at her home on Saturday, November 9 surrounded by her loving family.